Mashpee Election Approves Next Phase Of Wastewater Project

MASHPEE – Voters in Mashpee have OK’d funding for the second phase of the town-wide sewer project.

The total was $96.1 million approved at an election on Saturday.

Mashpee has sought to improve its water quality for many years. The new wastewater treatment project aims to clean up waterbodies and restore habitats that have been lost to nitrogen pollution.

Phase 1 of the project is still in the construction phase, and it is anticipated that Phase 1 will be completed by the end of 2024, with homes beginning to connect early next year.

The facility will be located next to the Mashpee transfer station.

For more info about the Mashpee sewer project, click here.