You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Election Approves Next Phase Of Wastewater Project

Mashpee Election Approves Next Phase Of Wastewater Project

May 13, 2024

Town of Mashpee graphic showing where the hookups will be for the Phase 1 wastewater facility.

MASHPEE – Voters in Mashpee have OK’d funding for the second phase of the town-wide sewer project.

The total was $96.1 million approved at an election on Saturday.

Mashpee has sought to improve its water quality for many years. The new wastewater treatment project aims to clean up waterbodies and restore habitats that have been lost to nitrogen pollution.

Phase 1 of the project is still in the construction phase, and it is anticipated that Phase 1 will be completed by the end of 2024, with homes beginning to connect early next year.

The facility will be located next to the Mashpee transfer station.  

For more info about the Mashpee sewer project, click here

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 