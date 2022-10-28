You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee High School to Hold Walk for Water Fundraiser

Mashpee High School to Hold Walk for Water Fundraiser

October 28, 2022

Photo courtesy of The Thirst Project

MASHPEE – The Key Club at Mashpee High School will be hosting a fundraising event with all proceeds benefitting the digging of a well in Africa.

The monetary goal of Walk for Water is $12,500. Money will be provided to the Thirst Project, a youth organization focused on water activism.

If the goal is met, the funding will provide an opportunity for five Mashpee students to travel to an African village to observe the well’s construction.

One and two mile courses will run through Mashpee Commons on November 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. Those looking to participate are asked to be at the Mashpee Commons bandstand on Steeple Street, where registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The price for suggested donations will be $10 for students and $20 for adults wishing to take part.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

