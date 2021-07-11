Mashpee Planning Board Raises Questions About Commons Plan

MASHPEE – At a recent meeting of the Mashpee Planning Board, board members discussed how to optimize communication between themselves and the planners for the new Mashpee Commons development project.

Items such as when to bring up the topic of zoning and regulatory plans were discussed by the board.

A meeting on July 21 with planners for the Mashpee Commons project is hoped to shed some light on areas of the project that are currently causing board members and townspeople alike some confusion.

The planners and developers for the project will be giving a presentation on the Mashpee Commons before giving board members more concrete plans at a later date.

Board members were encouraged to compile relevant and important questions to get them to developers so that those with the Mashpee Commons would be able to answer the questions at their upcoming presentation.

“They’ve heard the demand for the regulating plan. I don’t anticipate having that on the twenty-first. I think what they’re saying is, let’s provide a good educational opportunity, then suspend conversations about the zoning until we get farther in the development agreement,” Town Planner Evan Lehrer said of the developers for the project.