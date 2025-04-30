New Mashpee Sewer System Is Starting Soon

MASHPEE – Mashpee is preparing for the start of a town-wide sewer system.

Earlier this month, the town announced that property owners in the Phase 1 service area would soon receive an official Notice to Connect by mail.

Once received, homeowners were told that they had 90 days to complete their connection. Homeowners will be responsible for hiring a licensed contractor to complete the connection and properly abandon their existing septic system.

To learn more, visit www.mashpeema.gov/sewer-commission.

The new wastewater treatment project aims to clean up water bodies and restore habitats that have been lost to nitrogen pollution.

Massachusetts, under Governor Maura Healey’s administration, finalized changes to Title 5 septic regulations on the Cape in 2023. The rules stated that residents living nearby nitrogen-impaired watersheds must upgrade their systems unless their town is working on a sewer project or alternative solution.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter