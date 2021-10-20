You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee to Ban Single-Use Plastic Water Bottle Sales

October 20, 2021

Town of Mashpee

MASHPEE – Mashpee voters have narrowly approved a ban on the commercial sale of single-use plastic water bottles. 

The article passed by a slim margin of 104 to 102 during Monday night’s annual town meeting and makes Mashpee the eleventh Cape town to adopt such a ban. 

While supporters want to see the town cut down on litter and plastic pollution, opponents voiced concern that the ban would damage the town’s tourist economy.

They also said the ban will only encourage the sale of sugary beverages like soda.

Voters also approved the change of “selectmen” and “Board of Selectmen” to “Select Board” in the town’s charter.

