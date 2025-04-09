Mashpee To Hold Info Session On Police Station Replacement

MASHPEE – The Town of Mashpee and the Mashpee Police Department are inviting the community to a public information session on the proposal to replace the Mashpee Police Station this Thursday at 6:30 pm at the Mashpee Middle-High School.

The meeting will include a potential design of the new station and a review of the current station and its deficiencies, followed by a Q&A.

A warrant article for the new station will be put before voters at the Mashpee Annual Town Meeting on May 3 and as a ballot question at the Town Election the following week.

If approved, the move will not be far, as construction will take place behind the current facility on Frank E. Hicks Drive.

The Police Department also informs residents that tours of the current facility are available to the public by request.