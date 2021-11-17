Mashpee Committee Reveals Proposal For New Seal

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Town Seal Committee recently revealed their proposed design for a new town seal before the Mashpee Select Board.

The town previously voted to replace the old seal, which detractors called a reminder of oppression and depicts a non-flattering image of Native Americans.

“A citizens petition article was filed by myself, Brian Weeden, to replace the Town of Mashpee seal, the petition appeared on the May 6, 2019 Town Meeting warrant as article number 32,” said Weeden, the National Representative of the Wampanoag Tribe.

“The article passed unanimously to give direction to the Board of Selectmen to lead the project to change the town seal.”

Town Planner Evan Lehrer said the town designed a survey to solicit feedback from the community, asking those partaking to rank their top priorities in the seal’s design to aid design agency Pierce-Cote in its creation.

According to Lehrer, 260 votes prioritized Wampanoag history and symbols, 200 prioritized native plants and animals, and 148 prioritized water and water bodies.

“The town seal is to clearly communicate that Mashpee is a welcoming and caring community which connects and honors the tradition of the Wampanoag Tribe as stewards of its land and beauty, to the town moving forward in unity to greet the next day,” said Brad Schiff, President of Pierce-Cote, reading the value proposition used to guide the seal’s design.

The new seal (pictured above) features a border representing Mashpee beads, with single white beads within the Mashpee Wampanoag purple.

The seal also features a rising sun in honor of the Wampanoag Tribe being the “People of First Light”, and a depiction of the Mashpee River, which represents a connection to something larger, said designers.

Moving forward, the Select Board approved a motion to vote on the approval of the seal at town meeting in May.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter