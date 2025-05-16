You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Voters Elect Select Board Members, Approve New Police Station

May 16, 2025

MASHPEE – A town election in Mashpee this week voted two new members to the Select Board.

They are Michael Richardson, who won a three-year seat, and Tracy Kelley, who was elected for a two-year term.

The question of funding a new police station, which previously got the OK in town meeting, also passed in the election.

The police department says they desperately need a new station and invited the public to inspect the conditions of the current facility earlier this spring.

The project will cost about $37 million.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


