Mashpee Wampanoag Receives $60,000 to Expand Employment, Training

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe has been awarded about $60,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The grant is part of about $71 million being awarded to 166 Indian and Native American entities across the nation to boost employment and training services and create pathways to middle-class careers.

Federal officials said in a statement that the grants “will fund the delivery of services – including academic, occupational and literacy skills development – to individuals in Native American communities to equip them to compete in today’s workforce.”