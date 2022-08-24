You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Wampanoag Receives $60,000 to Expand Employment, Training

Mashpee Wampanoag Receives $60,000 to Expand Employment, Training

August 24, 2022

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe has been awarded about $60,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor. 

The grant is part of about $71 million being awarded to 166 Indian and Native American entities across the nation to boost employment and training services and create pathways to middle-class careers.

Federal officials said in a statement that the grants “will fund the delivery of services – including academic, occupational and literacy skills development – to individuals in Native American communities to equip them to compete in today’s workforce.”

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


