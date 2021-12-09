You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Auditor Shows Support for Electronic Backpack Bill

State Auditor Shows Support for Electronic Backpack Bill

December 9, 2021

BOSTON – A bill drafted in the House of Representatives that would create a so-called digital backpack for Massachusetts foster children and their school records has been supported by State Auditor Suzanne Bump.

The measure would require the state’s Department of Children and Families to create an electronic database filled with copies of important records for students in foster care.

The records would include past school performances and details on previous places where they received education.

Proponents of the bipartisan bill, such as Bump, believe that it would save resources and time while ensuring that foster children receive the education they need. A 2019 report from Bump’s office contended that this type of program would be required going forward.

More information by clicking here.

