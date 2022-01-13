You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass Cultural Council to Seek Feedback for COVID Relief Funding

Mass Cultural Council to Seek Feedback for COVID Relief Funding

January 13, 2022

Courtesy of the Mass Cultural Council

HYANNIS – Members of the public will be able to provide their thoughts on how $60 million in coronavirus-relief funding should be allocated during an upcoming virtual meeting, hosted by the Mass Cultural Council.

Money made available through the state via the American Rescue Plan Act will be allocated to cultural and artistic organizations and causes across Massachusetts.

Stakeholders are encouraged to speak their mind and outline what they believe are the projects and causes that need funding.

The virtual session will be held January 24 from 4 to 6 p.m., and written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on February 7.

More information can be found on the Mass Cultural Council’s website.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


