Mass DCR Responds To Pine Beetle Issue On Washburn Island

EAST FALMOUTH – The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is announcing a plan for the suppression of an outbreak of the southern pine beetle on Washburn Island in Falmouth.

Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve staff reportedly first detected trees that were affected by the pine beetle last fall.

Officials say the infestation was found early, and currently includes only a small group of pitch pine trees which will be removed.

The DCR says the beetle is native to the southern U.S., but has expanded its range northward due to warming conditions driven by climate change.

Other outbreaks have been identified on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, with private landowners getting help from the state to deal with the pest.