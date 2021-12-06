State Awards $12.6 Million To Increase Contract Tracing, School Health Workforce

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health recently announced that it is awarding $12.6 million in community-based funding to fight COVID-19.
It includes $8.6 million in school health workforce funds and $4 million for local health boards for contact tracing and case investigations.
Forty-three school districts across the state will receive two years of Crisis Response COVID-19 Supplemental Funding from the CDC for Workforce Development to hire increased staff such as school nurses.
Local boards of health will receive $4 million to provide funding, training and support for contact tracing.
“All of these funds will assist and support two groups that have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 response – our school health workforce and our local health departments,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke.
“We are grateful for all of their efforts to address the critical health and safety needs of Massachusetts residents throughout these challenging months, and the Administration is committed to being an active partner as we transition into the next phase of the pandemic,” she said.
The most recent funding for Local Boards of Health will bring the total amount of direct aid from the federal and state government for contract tracing to $20.6 million since April 2021.
By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter