Mass. Health Connector Highlights Financial Aid Changes

BOSTON – Following the enactment of the American Rescue Plan, officials with the Massachusetts Health Connector have highlighted changed to ensure that new and existing members can receive savings on their premium payments.

Federal premium subsidies are set to increase for many existing members and will become more available to those who have yet to enroll in Massachusetts, according to state officials.

They added that the income cap on subsidy availability has been eliminated.

Officials with the Massachusetts Health Connector said that they would be working with all members in April and May to ensure that they are all receiving the most amount of federal assistance and overall savings as possible.

They project that members could save nearly $1,000 per year on average with these amendments.

Open enrollment for the Health Connector is open until July 23. For more information, visit the Massachusetts Health Connector’s website by clicking here.