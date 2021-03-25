You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass. Health Connector Highlights Financial Aid Changes

Mass. Health Connector Highlights Financial Aid Changes

March 25, 2021

BOSTON – Following the enactment of the American Rescue Plan, officials with the Massachusetts Health Connector have highlighted changed to ensure that new and existing members can receive savings on their premium payments.

Federal premium subsidies are set to increase for many existing members and will become more available to those who have yet to enroll in Massachusetts, according to state officials.

They added that the income cap on subsidy availability has been eliminated.

Officials with the Massachusetts Health Connector said that they would be working with all members in April and May to ensure that they are all receiving the most amount of federal assistance and overall savings as possible.

They project that members could save nearly $1,000 per year on average with these amendments.

Open enrollment for the Health Connector is open until July 23. For more information, visit the Massachusetts Health Connector’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 