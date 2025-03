HYANNIS – A Hyannis resident has won a one-million-dollar prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery. John Hanafin played the “Diamond Deluxe” thirty-dollar instant ticket game. The Lottery says Hanafin chose the annuity option and plans to put the winnings towards his family. The ticket was bought at the Corner Food Mart on Main Street in Hyannis.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter