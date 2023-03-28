Mass Maritime Academy Cadets Help Battle 3 Fires In 24 Hours

BOURNE – Local officials recently praised the efforts of Massachusetts Maritime Academy cadets participating in the university’s Cadet Fire Program after recruits assisted the Onset Fire District in extinguishing three separate house fires in a 24-hour span.

Over the course of a day from February 4 to 5, cadets were on the scene to stop a fire on Bakers Lane in Bourne in addition to both a house fire on Knowles Avenue and a structure fire in Wareham.

The cadets also responded to medical runs, fire alarm activations, and water leaks during that time frame, doing so as temperatures in the region dropped to below zero.

“The cadets enrolled in the Fire Program are dedicated to performing vital and often life-saving measures, working shifts whether school is in session or not,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

“Their contributions to the safety and well-being of our local residents has and continues to be of great significance. The entire MMA community is proud of these committed cadets and of the program that makes their role in public safety possible.”

