Mass. Officials Release First Online Sports Gambling Revenue Report

HYANNIS – The first monthly report of sports gambling revenue following the legalization of online betting statewide has been published by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

State officials said Tuesday that around $47 million in taxable revenue was generated through online and in-person licensees via sports wagering in March, the first month the practice was legalized online within the Commonwealth.

Online sports gambling operators in Massachusetts are subject to a 20% state revenue tax, while in-person sportsbooks must pay at a 15% rate.

For more details, visit the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s website by clicking here.