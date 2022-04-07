You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass. Revenue Collections in March Neared $4B

April 7, 2022

BOSTON – Preliminary reports from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) show that the state collected nearly $4 billion in revenue during this past March, a mark that’s about $800 million more than collections from March of 2021.

The $3.858 billion figure is also $427 million above their benchmark.

It’s worth noting that the recently enacted elective pass-through entity (PTE) excise impacted recent revenue collections within the Bay State.

With that excise in mind, March 2022 collections were roughly $423 million above collections from March of last year and $455 million more than the benchmark.

So far in Fiscal Year 2022, Massachusetts has collected roughly $27.5 billion. That mark, with the PTE excise accounted for, is nearly 15% more than collections during the same period in FY21 as well as over 6% more than the year-to-date benchmark.

