Mass. to Conduct Mobile SNAP Payment Tests

HYANNIS – Massachusetts is set to join four other states in a federal initiative to test mobile Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments.

Tapping or scanning personal mobile devices will be tried out at registers for SNAP food benefits, which are offered to millions of families and individuals across the country.

The United States Department of Agriculture added that the testing will go into effect over the next few years.

Governor Maura Healey applauded the idea, saying in a statement that it should make shopping for low-income residents more accessible and secure.