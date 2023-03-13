You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass. to Conduct Mobile SNAP Payment Tests

Mass. to Conduct Mobile SNAP Payment Tests

March 13, 2023

HYANNIS – Massachusetts is set to join four other states in a federal initiative to test mobile Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments.

Tapping or scanning personal mobile devices will be tried out at registers for SNAP food benefits, which are offered to millions of families and individuals across the country.

The United States Department of Agriculture added that the testing will go into effect over the next few years.

Governor Maura Healey applauded the idea, saying in a statement that it should make shopping for low-income residents more accessible and secure.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 