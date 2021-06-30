You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ambitious Massachusetts Climate Law Facing First Tests

June 30, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has turned a critical corner in its response to climate change.

A sweeping law signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker back in March officially took effect late last week, 90 days after the bill signing.

Supporters say it’s now time to get down to the nitty-gritty of making sure the state meets the lofty goals of the law — like creating a net-zero greenhouse gas emission limit by 2050.

The law triggers an initial series of changes throughout 2021 and 2022.

The administration says it’s already beginning to meet some of the law’s first goals.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

