Massachusetts Best in Nation for Early Lung Cancer Diagnosis

HYANNIS – The American Lung Association’s new report examining the toll of lung cancer in Massachusetts found the state to have the best record in three categories: early diagnosis of lung cancer, screening of high-risk people and for surgery as a first course of treatment.

The third annual “State of Lung Cancer” report examines lung cancer throughout the nation and outlines steps every state can take to better protect is residents.

The American Lung Association said that Lung cancer is the nation’s leading cause of cancer deaths with an estimated 5,150 Massachusetts residents diagnosed with the disease in 2020 alone.

This year marks the first time the report explores the lung cancer burden among racial and ethnic groups at the national and state level, finding that while more Americans are surviving the disease, people of color are facing poorer health outcomes than white residents.

In Massachusetts, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are 30 percent less likely to benefit from early diagnosis than white residents.

This year’s report also highlights the positive trend of increased overall lung cancer survival, as the nationwide five-year lung cancer survival rate of 22.6 percent reflects an improvement of 13 percent over the last five years.

According to the Association, Massachusetts earned top rankings on early diagnosis, surgery and screening, and one of the best smoking rates in the country at 13.4 percent.