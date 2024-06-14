Massachusetts Cannabis Commission Adjusts Rules On Transporting Product

WORCESTER – The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission approved an order at a meeting on Thursday that allows marijuana to be transported over state waters.
The commission had previously prohibited the practice to line up with the rule that pot can’t go across federal waters.
The issue prompted a lawsuit by Martha’s Vineyard dispensary Island Time and Nantucket’s Green Lady.
Since legalization in 2016, Island marijuana businesses have had to grow and test their own product.
By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter