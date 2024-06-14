You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts Cannabis Commission Adjusts Rules On Transporting Product

Massachusetts Cannabis Commission Adjusts Rules On Transporting Product

June 14, 2024

WORCESTER – The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission approved an order at a meeting on Thursday that allows marijuana to be transported over state waters.

The commission had previously prohibited the practice to line up with the rule that pot can’t go across federal waters.

The issue prompted a lawsuit by Martha’s Vineyard dispensary Island Time and Nantucket’s Green Lady.

Since legalization in 2016, Island marijuana businesses have had to grow and test their own product.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 