Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Expected to Increase over 2020

BOSTON – With Memorial Day Weekend approaching, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning the public to expect a higher than normal amount of travelers this year.

Drivers are also reminded that all COVID-19 protocols are in full effect through May 29t.

Those traveling through Logan International Airport are reminded that according to both the CDC and TSA, travelers and employees will be required to wear masks in the airport, on planes, and all transportation entering and leaving the airport, regardless of vaccination status.

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter