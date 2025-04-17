You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Family Shelter Numbers Trending Downward

April 17, 2025

Graphic from Governor Healey’s office showing stats of emergency shelter caseloads.

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s administration says the number of families in the Emergency Assistance Shelter program fell below 5,000 this week for the first time since July of 2023.

At its peak, the total family shelter caseload had reached nearly 8,000.

The governor’s office says the number of hotels in use for the program has been cut by more than half. The plan is to eliminate the use of hotels by the end of the year.

Additional reforms proposed by Healey, including limiting stays to six months, went into effect earlier this month. 

Healey said, “We inherited an Emergency Shelter System that was on an unsustainable path. We’ve taken decisive action to reduce the number of families in shelter and lower the cost of the system, and we’re getting results.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


