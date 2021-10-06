You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Hikes Hunting and Fishing License Fees

October 6, 2021

WESTBOROUGH. (AP) – Massachusetts is hiking its freshwater fishing and hunting license fees for the first time in more than a quarter century.

The fee increases announced Monday were approved by the Executive Office of Administration and Finance following a review by the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and the Fisheries and Wildlife Board, which took into account feedback from the public.

MassWildlife says the fishing, hunting and trapping license fee increases, which will be phased in over five years, are the first such increases in 26 years. Under the new fee structure, resident fishing and hunting licenses will increase annually from $22.50 this year to $40 by 2026.

From The Associated Press

