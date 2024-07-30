Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail Unveiled

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s administration is launching the Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail.

Healey’s office says the initiative is intended to celebrate the rich history of ice cream-making in the Bay State and encourage residents and visitors to explore over 100 destinations.

The trail was developed by the Massachusetts Daily Promotion Board, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, and the Mass Office of Travel and Tourism.

The map, available by clicking here, includes a dozen stops on the Cape and Islands.

Healey’s office says dairy farming has been a part of Massachusetts agriculture ever since European settlers brought cows to the Plymouth Colony in 1624.