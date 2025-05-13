Massachusetts is Challenging Trump’s “Energy Emergency” as Oil Industry Eyes Northeast Waters

HYANNIS – Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is among 15 democrat-led states that are seeking to block the Trump Administration “Energy Emergency” order that she contends is an unlawful effort to fast-track oil developments.

On January 20, President Trump signed Executive Order 14156 declaring a national energy emergency under the National Emergencies Act.

The attorneys general say the order undermines the Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, and more to further energy projects.

Her office added that it could also cost the state in the long term for environmental and public health impacts.

“Science has shown us that the biggest threat to our energy system is not underproduction of fossil fuels, but extreme weather heightened by the very industries the President is attempting to prop up with his alleged energy emergency,” said AG Campbell in a statement.

“President Trump’s directive undermines our efforts to build a resilient and clean energy system, and I proud to once again stand with my democratic AGs to challenge his unlawful actions that harm our residents, environment and economy.”

The Trump Administration also recently took steps that would open up the waters around Cape Cod to expand commercial fishing and potentially oil drilling to bolster American industries.