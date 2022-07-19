You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Lawmakers Approve More Than $52B Budget Plan

Massachusetts Lawmakers Approve More Than $52B Budget Plan

July 19, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts lawmakers approved a $52.7 billion state budget Monday, more than two weeks into the state’s new fiscal year.

The unanimous votes in both chambers came after a six-member House and Senate conference committee finished hammering out the details of the final compromise budget plan over the weekend. Budget negotiators increased their original estimate for available tax revenues for the 2023 fiscal year by more than $2.6 billion, based in part on a hefty budget surplus for the current fiscal year.

The budget now heads to Republican Governor Charlie Baker for his signature.

The state has been operating under an interim budget.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

