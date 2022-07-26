You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Sweeping Abortion Access Bill

Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Sweeping Abortion Access Bill

July 26, 2022

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have approved a sweeping abortion bill.

It aims in part to build a firewall protecting access to the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

The bill approved Tuesday would protect abortion providers and people seeking abortions from actions taken by other states.

That includes barring the governor from extraditing anyone charged in another state, unless the acts for which extradition was sought would be punishable by Massachusetts law.

The bill also says that access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care is protected by the Massachusetts Constitution.

The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

By STEVE LeBLANC, The Associated Press
