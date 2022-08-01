You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Lawmakers Reach Compromise on Sports Betting

Massachusetts Lawmakers Reach Compromise on Sports Betting

August 1, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts lawmakers have reached a deal on a bill that would legalize betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states including several neighbors.

Monday’s compromise does not allow betting on in-state colleges and universities unless they are playing in a national tournament, including the NCAA basketball tournaments. The Senate version had barred college betting while the House version allowed it.

The bill now goes to the desk of Governor Charlie Baker, who in the past has expressed support for sports wagering.

From The Associated Press

