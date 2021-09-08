Massachusetts Lawmakers to Hold Cybersecurity Hearing

BOSTON (AP) – How best to improve cybersecurity across the state will be the focus of a public hearing at the Massachusetts Statehouse this week.

The Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity will hold the virtual hearing on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The hearing will be chaired by Senator Barry Finegold of Andover and Representative Linda Dean Campbell of Methuen, both Democrats, and will including testimony from a range of cybersecurity experts including state officials and representatives from Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Comcast, and the cybersecurity firm VMWare.

The hearing follows several cyberattacks in Massachusetts and throughout the country.

