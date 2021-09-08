You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Lawmakers to Hold Cybersecurity Hearing

Massachusetts Lawmakers to Hold Cybersecurity Hearing

September 8, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – How best to improve cybersecurity across the state will be the focus of a public hearing at the Massachusetts Statehouse this week.

The Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity will hold the virtual hearing on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The hearing will be chaired by Senator Barry Finegold of Andover and Representative Linda Dean Campbell of Methuen, both Democrats, and will including testimony from a range of cybersecurity experts including state officials and representatives from Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Comcast, and the cybersecurity firm VMWare.

The hearing follows several cyberattacks in Massachusetts and throughout the country.

From The Associated Press

