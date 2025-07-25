Massachusetts leads the country in public school education per WalletHub ranking

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – State education officials recently rejoiced after the latest national ranking from WalletHub ranked Massachusetts as having the best state school system in the country.

The placement cited the state’s nation-leading math and reading scores and top share of students receiving a score of three or higher on an AP exam.

High marks in school safety were also noted within the 32 metrics used.

“In Massachusetts, we are proud to support our public schools, educators, and students because every student deserves a high-quality education – regardless of circumstance and zip code,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Patrick Tutwiler.

“We have made incredible progress in the last two and a half years, investing in record K-12 education funding, creating a nation-leading early literacy strategy and making universal school meals permanent,” he added. “We’re going to continue to build on these efforts to help all students realize their dreams.”

The public school budget for FY 2026 contains $7.36 billion for local education aid, as well as $675 million for special education and $140.6 million for school transportation.

The state also invested $100 million to expand Career Technical Education programs, including 34 new early college partnerships to put students on a fast track to success.

“Massachusetts students benefit from wonderful educators and a steadfast commitment to investing in schools,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Pedro Martinez.

“This ranking is a point of pride, and we will continue to improve schools for all students.”