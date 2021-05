BOSTON – Hundreds of Massachusetts National Guard members have returned from Washington, D.C. following a public safety support mission.

Governor Charlie Baker activated upwards of 700 National Guard members on January 25 to provide security and logistic support. Now, following a 10-week mission, 400 soldiers and airmen are back at their home stations.

At this time, the Massachusetts National Guard has no plans to deploy any additional members to the nation’s capital.