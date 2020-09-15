Massachusetts Plans Opioid Screening and Awareness Day Event

OAK BLUFFS – The Martha’s Vineyard Substance Use Disorder Coalition is one of number of coalitions and host sites throughout the state promoting Massachusetts Opioid Screening and Awareness Day on September 22.

There will be a virtual town hall from 9am–11am, where participants will learn from experts about opioid misuse and treatment, and will be able to take a free, anonymous, informational online screening for themselves or a loved one.

For those who screen positive or still have concerns about opioid use, there will be referrals to local treatment resources, including at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod and the Massachusetts Substance Use Helpline.

The informational screening and resources will be available prior to, during, and after the event at opioidscreening.org.

A recent study by Boston Medical Center estimates more than 275,000 people in Massachusetts currently struggle with opioid use disorder, but only about 10% of those people are receiving treatment for it.

According to recent statistics, around five people die each day in Massachusetts from opioid-related overdose.

Massachusetts Opioid Screening and Awareness Day serves as a supportive community initiative to provide the public with opioid screening, teach about signs and symptoms of opioid misuse, and connect those at risk with local resources where they can get potentially lifesaving support and treatment.

Organizers said that the free online screenings are educational in nature and not diagnostic and they will help someone determine if they or someone they care about are exhibiting symptoms associated with an opioid disorder and help determine the best next steps.