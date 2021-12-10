You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Reaches $51M Settlement with Vaping Company

December 10, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – A now defunct e-cigarette retailer and its two owners have agreed to pay nearly $51 million to settle allegations that they illegally marketed products to minors in Massachusetts.

State Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Thursday that the settlement filed against Eonsmoke LLC, Gregory Grishayev, and Michael Tolmach resolves allegations that the defendants directly targeted young people for sales of its vaping products. A message was left with an attorney listed in online court records as representing Eonsmoke and the two men.

The New Jersey-based company dissolved last year.

From The Associated Press

