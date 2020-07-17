Massachusetts Recognizes Hurricane Preparedness Week

HYANNIS – Hurricane Preparedness Week has been recognized across Massachusetts this week.

Christopher Besse with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said it’s a great time to prepare in case a hurricane does hit. The season officially began on June 1.

“It’s certainly something that we hope doesn’t happen,” Besse said, “but we want people to be prepared for it just in case.”

Residents are advised to prepare emergency supplies that can last three to five days, such as food and bottled water along with batteries and medicine.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to the state advising that face coverings should also be readily on hand, and other essential needs for each family should be accessible too.

Massachusetts, Besse noted, has not had a major hurricane in decades. Still, he said that it is important to take these steps in order to prevent risk.

Besse said the preparations should not be put off until the last minute, as a way to avoid panic and rushing to stores prior to a major storm hitting.

“The more people can do to prepare ahead of time, it certainly puts them in a better position and makes it less stressful for people,” he said.

Those who live on the Cape, especially by coastal waters, should also check to see if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone. These areas can see flash floods as a result of hurricanes or tropical storms. Click here to learn that information.

More details can be found on MEMA’s website, which can be found by clicking here.