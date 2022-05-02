Massachusetts Senate Passes Bill Legalizing Betting on Pros

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts state Senate has passed a bill to legalize in-person and online betting on professional sports in the state, a move that according to chamber leadership would generate $35 million in tax revenue annually.

The bill passed on a voice vote late Thursday differs significantly from a sports betting bill passed in the state House of Representatives last summer that would also allow wagers to be placed on collegiate events. Universities in the state that play NCAA Division I athletics had previously expressed opposition to college sports betting.

The next step is setting up a conference committee to reconcile differences between the Senate and House bills.

From The Associated Press