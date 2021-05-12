You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Senate Unveils $47.6B State Budget Proposal

May 12, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Senate leaders on Tuesday unveiled their version of the state budget for the 2022 fiscal year that begins July 1.

They say the spending plan will help the state emerge stronger and fairer from the pandemic.

Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka says the $47.6 billion proposal maintains fiscal responsibility while safeguarding the health of the state’s most vulnerable and making sure all residents can benefit equitably in a post-pandemic era.

The Senate plan includes $6 million to help students who have struggled with the restrictions of the past year, which for many included remote learning and distance from friends.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

