Massachusetts Senate Unveils Sweeping Climate Proposal

April 8, 2022

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts Senate unveiled a sweeping climate bill Thursday aimed at helping the state meet its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2050.

The bill sets out a range of strategies. They include lending support to emerging energy technologies like nuclear fusion, networked geothermal, and deep geothermal energy. The bill would also allow agricultural and horticultural land to be used to locate solar panels.

The bill increases to $3,500 the rebate for qualifying purchases and leases of zero-emission passenger cars and light-duty trucks. It sets electrification and emission-reduction requirements for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

From The Associated Press

