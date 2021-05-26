You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts State Auditor Will Not Seek Reelection

Massachusetts State Auditor Will Not Seek Reelection

May 26, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump says she will not seek reelection to a fourth term next year.

She said in her announcement posted Tuesday on the agency’s website that she does not plan to run for another office.

Bump first took office in 2011 and was the first woman to hold the position, one of the state’s six constitutional offices. Before becoming auditor, she was a four-term state representative and former Governor Deval Patrick’s secretary of labor and workforce development.

The job of the auditor is to ensure accountability, transparency and trust in state government.

From The Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


