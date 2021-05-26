Massachusetts State Auditor Will Not Seek Reelection

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump says she will not seek reelection to a fourth term next year.

She said in her announcement posted Tuesday on the agency’s website that she does not plan to run for another office.

Bump first took office in 2011 and was the first woman to hold the position, one of the state’s six constitutional offices. Before becoming auditor, she was a four-term state representative and former Governor Deval Patrick’s secretary of labor and workforce development.

The job of the auditor is to ensure accountability, transparency and trust in state government.

From The Associated Press