Massachusetts Taxpayers to Get Some of Their Money Back

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts taxpayers can look forward to seeing a return of some of their tax dollars this year.

The announcement by Gov. Charlie Baker came after the state auditor’s office certified that tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues under a little-noticed 1986 law that kicked in due to the state’s soaring tax collections.

As a result, taxpayers are on tap to claim a share of more than $2.9 billion dollars.

Those eligible will receive refunds automatically as a check sent through the mail or through direct deposit. Distribution of refunds is expected to begin in November.

The Associated Press