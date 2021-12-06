Massachusetts Getting Millions In Water Infrastructure Funding

HYANNIS – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced that it will use funding authorized in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to upgrade water infrastructure for states, Tribes and territories.

Massachusetts is set to receive $188,890,000 through the EPA’s State Revolving Fund.

Funding will be used to address issues such as lead contamination and per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) contamination, which is a lingering concern in Cape Cod water sources.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan is encouraging governors to use funds to address environmental burdens on historically under served communities as per the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“With President Biden’s leadership and congressional action, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has created a historic opportunity to correct longstanding environmental and economic injustices across America,” said Regan.

“As leaders, we must seize this moment. Billions of dollars are about to start flowing to states and it is critical that EPA partners with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure the benefits of these investments are delivered in the most equitable way,” he said.

The six states within the New England region will receive a total of $536,323,000.

Massachusetts will receive the largest share of funding in the region, with Connecticut coming closest with $76,907,000 in funding.

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter