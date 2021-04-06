You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Vehicle Inspection Sticker System Remains Down

Massachusetts Vehicle Inspection Sticker System Remains Down

April 6, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts residents seeking inspection stickers for their vehicles will have to wait at least one more day.

Officials said Monday the computer network used by the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to provide safety and emissions inspections was taken offline last week because of a malware threat and the vendor that runs the program says it won’t be back online until Tuesday at the earliest.

The registry, meanwhile, has notified law enforcement of the problem and asked police to use discretion and not fine or penalize owners of vehicles with expired inspection stickers because of the computer outage.

From The Associated Press

