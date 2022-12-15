MassDEP Extends Title 5 Amendments Comment Period

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has extended its comment period for proposed amendments to Title 5 regulations.

The amendments would require those living nearby watersheds to upgrade their septic systems to Innovative/Alternative systems that better filter nitrogen and other pollutants, unless their local town applies for a Watershed Permit.

With the permit, towns would have 20 years to implement other nitrogen-reducing solutions like sewer.

The public now has until January 30 to provide written comment.

Falmouth has voiced concern about the changes, as the septic system installations can run around $30,000 per household and the town has a disproportionately large amount of estuaries.

State officials have highlighted the need to preserve local water resources as nitrogen pollution continues to cause high bacteria counts.

Additional information sessions will be hosted virtually on January 17 and in hybrid form on the 18th, both at 6 pm.

More public hearings will be held on January 24 and 25th at 6 pm virtually.

The mass.gov webpage on the proposal, including registration links to the sessions and where to file comments, can be found here.