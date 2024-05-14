MassDEP Recognizes Local Drinking Water Systems

HYANNIS – In honor of National Drinking Water Week, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection recognized 45 top-performing public drinking water systems in the state last week.

The list included the Cape Cod Space Force Station and Martha’s Vineyard Airport in the category of non-community systems. Also among the awardees were the water departments of Brewster, Edgartown, Harwich, Orleans and Provincetown, as well as the water districts of Buzzards Bay, Dennis, North Sagamore and Sandwich.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s annual “State of the Waters” report, now in its fifth year, has criticized the quality of Cape Cod’s ponds and embayments but they have praised the region’s public water supply.