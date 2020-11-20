You are here: Home / NewsCenter / MassDevelopment Bond Helps Fund Ellen Jones Dental Relocation, Renovation

MassDevelopment Bond Helps Fund Ellen Jones Dental Relocation, Renovation

November 20, 2020

DENNIS – A $1.5 million tax-exempt bond from MassDevelopment was recently utilized to help Harbor Health Services with the relocation and renovation of their Ellen Jones Community Dental Center.

The center, which is now located at Patriot Square in Dennis, provides dental services to thousands of Cape residents annually, according to MassDevelopment. Many of the people that are served there are uninsured or have lower incomes.

The new Dennis location has eight exam rooms, along with a collection of new equipment and interior fixtures. Coronavirus safety protocols are also in place at the dental center.

