MassDevelopment Open to Proposals for New Round of Grants

HYANNIS – MassDevelopment and the state will be offering new grants for eligible organizations studying collaborative workspaces and the development of COVID-19 protective equipment.

Up to $15,000 can be earned by organizations studying new workspaces of a world recovering from COVID-19 and $100,000 can be earned by those developing building improvements to keep workers safe.

One million dollars is being offered through this round of funding of the Collaborative Workspace Program.

More that 160 awards have been given so far by the organization, totaling almost $10 million.

Any developments that come from the program are hoped to make returning to work safer for individuals as offices and businesses reopen.

Providing peace of mind to those in the workforce is a crucial part of reaching what many are calling a “new normal”.

MassDevelopment is accepting proposals from eligible organizations through 5:00pm on July 2, 2021.

More information and the full request for proposals can be found on the website of MassDevelopment here.