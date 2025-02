BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is patching potholes on Route 6 on the Upper Cape this week.

Work began on Monday and is expected to wrap up today.

Crews will be working from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Route 6 eastbound from Mile Marker 55.2 in Bourne to 58.6 in Sandwich.

Drivers should expect delays. There will be lane closures, but at least one lane will remain open at all times. Police will assist with traffic control.