MassDOT holding public meeting on Canal Bridges replacement project

December 12, 2025

Sagamore Bridge. By Mary Ierardi, CapeCod.com

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will hold another public meeting on the Cape Cod Canal Bridges replacement project Tuesday, December 16 at 6 pm. 

This public meeting will be held at Admiral’s Hall at Mass Maritime Academy, where project officials will answer questions and accept public comment on the recently submitted Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS). 

The statement is required by the National Environment Policy Act (NEPA). 

The environmental review is currently out for comment through January 5. 

More on the bridges replacement project, including the review, can be found here

