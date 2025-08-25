MassDOT parking space on Cape adds solar panels

HARWICH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy Resources have cut the ribbon on a new solar canopy at the MassDOT Park-and-Ride location in Harwich.

MassDOT has also installed a solar canopy at its Park-and-Ride in New Bedford.

The state partnered with Ameresco Inc. to install the canopies, a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, to install solar canopies that will generate renewable electricity that offsets facility energy use and supports the Commonwealth’s climate goals.

Officials say they will add nearly 900 kilowatts of electricity to the grid, bringing MassDOT’s total solar capacity to nearly 6.2 megawatts.

“These solar canopies are a powerful example of how we can merge everyday convenience with long-term resiliency,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “By investing in infrastructure that serves residents and visitors today while advancing a cleaner and more resilient future, we are demonstrating that transportation can be both accessible and sustainable. These projects help lower energy costs and enhance the experience for the thousands of people who rely on our facilities each day.”

Local officials also commented. “Harwich’s solar canopy is a real win for Cape Cod. It means cleaner air, lower costs for taxpayers, and a transportation system that looks towards the future,” said State Senator Julian Cyr. “This project shows what we can accomplish when the state and our local partners work together, and I’m grateful to MassDOT and DOER for making it happen right here in our backyard.”

“I’m thrilled to see that Harwich is helping lead the way in Massachusetts’ clean energy future,” said State Representative Hadley Luddy. “Thank you MassDOT and DOER for investing in our community for this project, and I look forward to the lasting benefits it will bring to our residents, environment, and economy across the Commonwealth.”